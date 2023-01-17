There will be plenty of milestones to look forward to in 2023, including some that may seem minor, but, in the long run, have proved eventful. One of those minor milestones is the fiftieth anniversary of “A Culinary Collection from the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” the first — and only — cookbook published by that iconic New York City institution.
On a more personal note, “A Culinary Collection” was also the first cookbook I ever bought, so 2023 marks my own fiftieth anniversary as a cookbook aficionada. Like many decisions made in the 1970s, the motivation for buying a cookbook now seems a bit murky. At the time, I didn’t have access to a working kitchen, or any cooking experience, so it must have been an aspirational purchase.
It wasn’t just the recipes that were aspirational, either; the headnotes to each entry made it clear that there was a big, beautiful world out there waiting to be conquered through cooking. “We often used this at parties when Mr. Plimpton was Deputy Representative to the U.N.,” one recipe notes.
“In Rome, I watched the famous Alfredo make platter after platter of perfect fettuccine and tried to discover his secret,” another recipe begins (and goes on to share the secret.) Not all the recipes had such an elevated backstory, however; many of them were contributed by staff members at the museum who were trying to balance a long day’s work and the daily need to get a meal on the table. These staff members contributed easy dishes that had stood the test of family dinners, potlucks and other occasions, and still do today.
For a few years, “A Culinary Collection” was the only cookbook I owned, and some of the recipes were made over and over. Years later, it once again became my only cookbook, when all the others were waterlogged by Hurricane Ike. Only an accidental misplacing of the cookbook in an upper kitchen cabinet saved it from the floodwaters, and shortly after Ike it was back in service providing comfort food like meat loaf, soup and banana bread. The recipes have held up to the test of time. Their ingredients are still easy to find, and the level of spice is generally appropriate for modern tastes. That’s often a problem with older cooks, possibly because smoking was so prevalent in post-war America that many people found their ability to taste a bit compromised.
The banana bread recipe has been a favorite of many recipients, and its sheer simplicity made it easy for even a beginning cook to master, and occasionally personalize with chopped nuts or chocolate chips. Crucial to getting the moist interior and crisp top is using very ripe bananas. Anywhere from “freckled” to mostly brown peels will be soft enough to form a banana slurry that mixes completely into the batter without leaving chunks of banana studding the batter.
And the secret to perfect fettuccine Alfredo? According to an observant museum staffer, it’s getting the butter and cream warm, then adding the cooked fettuccine on top of it, mixing the sauce as it coats the fettuccine.
