There will be plenty of milestones to look forward to in 2023, including some that may seem minor, but, in the long run, have proved eventful. One of those minor milestones is the fiftieth anniversary of “A Culinary Collection from the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” the first — and only — cookbook published by that iconic New York City institution.

On a more personal note, “A Culinary Collection” was also the first cookbook I ever bought, so 2023 marks my own fiftieth anniversary as a cookbook aficionada. Like many decisions made in the 1970s, the motivation for buying a cookbook now seems a bit murky. At the time, I didn’t have access to a working kitchen, or any cooking experience, so it must have been an aspirational purchase.

