Some of the habits we’ve picked up in the last year are good ones. Ordering groceries online and picking them up outside the store has been a game-changer; I don’t foresee ever going back to meandering through the grocery store.
Online ordering isn’t perfect, especially for people who are picky about their produce. On the whole, though, the selection staff does a great job of picking ripe and unblemished produce, and the occasional substitutions have generally been appropriate.
Even better, the stores are diligent about substituting for an unavailable item by swapping in something better. They’ve substituted higher-grade meat often enough that I’ve now realized that Nolan Ryan wasted too many years playing baseball because clearly his true calling is raising beef cattle.
One substitution, however, was baffling and challenging. The store didn’t have the requested brand of cottage cheese, and it instead sent a five-pound container of sour cream. Five pounds of anything is much, but 5 pounds of something generally used by the spoonful required some culinary footwork.
The easy answer would have been to make dip, but 5 pounds of it would have been too much even for a pre-COVID gathering, and it certainly would overwhelm a small family pod.
Sour cream-filled enchiladas, called encremadas, are popular in the Huasteca region and in Veracruz, so making a large batch of enchiladas seemed like a good way to make a dent in that giant tub. The sour cream replaces some of the cheese in the filling and serves as a binder for the other ingredients, which can include onions, green chiles and shredded chicken.
Commercial sour cream is more appealing than it sounds. Although it is tart, it isn’t soured in the sense of being spoiled. The sourness comes from adding harmless bacteria to dairy cream. The bacteria produce lactic acid, and the acid gives the cream the “sour” taste and a thicker texture. Because of the acid, sour cream is often used in making breads and muffins, since it combines with other ingredients to create a gas that adds air, and lightness, to baked goods much as baking powder does.
Many classics of Central European cooking, such as goulash, stroganoff and paprikash, depend on a dollop of sour cream to create a creamy sauce. Pork chops in sour cream sauce updates those classics by adding white wine and Worcestershire to make a sauce whose pale color makes the sour cream base more evident.
Closer to home, familiar ingredients like shrimp and chipotle peppers also can be paired with sour cream. When making a sour cream sauce, the sour cream is usually added near the end of cooking time, so the sauce doesn’t separate or curdle. It also helps to have the sour cream at room temperature when adding it to hot ingredients, rather than trying to combine it while it is still cold from the refrigerator.
So, how long does it take to use up a 5-pound tub of sour cream?
It was gone in a few weeks, but the cleaned-out tub still sits on the counter as a reminder to check the online grocery orders for any substitutions they plan on making.
