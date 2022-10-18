There’s fun on tap this weekend when Island Oktoberfest, the annual celebration of beer, food and community, returns to the grounds of First Lutheran Church in Galveston. The event gets under way on Friday, October 21 with the ceremonial tapping of the first keg, and continue all day Saturday. “This year, Galveston city manager Brian Maxwell has the honor of tapping the keg,” Island Oktoberfest spokesperson Brandi Painter said.

As soon as the keg is tapped, the beer and music start flowing, with a range in both for every taste. The beer menu includes German and German-style beers along with local Island-brewed favorites. Not surprisingly, Fredericksburg’s German roots have fostered the rise of similar beers brewed in the Texas Hill Country. Oktoberfest will feature three brews from the Altstadt Brewery in Fredericksburg: Hefeweisen, a traditional German Wheat beer with fruity and spicy flavors, the lighter Kolsch, and their special Oktoberfest brew.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

