Island Oktoberfest co-chairs Anthony Grizzaffi, left, Barbara Sanderson, Rev. Richard Rhoades and the event’s food chairman Ryan Gainer are ready to serve traditional German dishes, desserts and of course, beer, during First Lutheran Church of Galveston’s 40th annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 21-22.
There’s fun on tap this weekend when Island Oktoberfest, the annual celebration of beer, food and community, returns to the grounds of First Lutheran Church in Galveston. The event gets under way on Friday, October 21 with the ceremonial tapping of the first keg, and continue all day Saturday. “This year, Galveston city manager Brian Maxwell has the honor of tapping the keg,” Island Oktoberfest spokesperson Brandi Painter said.
As soon as the keg is tapped, the beer and music start flowing, with a range in both for every taste. The beer menu includes German and German-style beers along with local Island-brewed favorites. Not surprisingly, Fredericksburg’s German roots have fostered the rise of similar beers brewed in the Texas Hill Country. Oktoberfest will feature three brews from the Altstadt Brewery in Fredericksburg: Hefeweisen, a traditional German Wheat beer with fruity and spicy flavors, the lighter Kolsch, and their special Oktoberfest brew.
There’s no shortage of the seasonal Oktoberfest beers. Galveston Island Brewing, Eureka Heights, Saint Arnold’s and Karbach Brewing will all be presenting malty, full-bodied fall beers perfect for pairing with sausage and pretzels.
For teetotalers, Saint Arnold’s root beer will also be available. Their root beer combines complex flavorings, pure cane sugar and enough carbonation to deliver a big, beer-like foamy head.
There’s no need to worry about drinking on an empty stomach. Knackwurst and bratwurst will be available, accompanied if desired by German potato salad and sauerkraut. “The knackwurst is made from pork, and the bratwurst is pork and beef, soaked in beer before it goes on the grill,” Painter explained. The knackwurst reminds me of a giant hot dog, only better.”
For dessert, freshly-baked Helga’s strudel and a variety of home-made desserts prepared by congregation members will tempt the crowd. For those who prefer to earn their dessert, the popular cake wheel game adds an element of chance to the sweets.
It wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without German music, and Island Oktoberfest offers two stages to keep all ages entertained. The Friday night festivities start off with the traditional Tubameisters on the main stage, with the new generation in polka music represented on the Family Stage, where Isaak Klaus and the Lederhosen Junkies bring a fresh take to the traditional tunes. “Last year was the first time here for Isaak Klaus, and they were so much fun that we couldn’t wait to bring them back,” Painter said.
Later on Friday evening, Galveston’s own Mid-Life Crisis band and Kevin Anthony and G-Town will entertain dancers and listeners until 10 p.m. Saturday’s music starts at 11 a.m., with repeat performance by the Tubameisters and Isaak Klaus and the Lederhosen Junkies. The stages also host fold dancers, choirs, and other entertainment on Saturday afternoon, with Kevin Anthony returning to the Family Stage at 6 pm and Galveston band The Line-Up taking the main stage at 7.
Admission to Island Oktoberfest is free, and free and paid parking are available throughout the downtown area. Proceeds of the event support First Lutheran Church’s local missions, including Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy and Feed Galveston, providing supplies for children in need at Austin Middle School. A full schedule of events is available online at GalvestonOktoberfest.com.
