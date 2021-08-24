Vichyssoise, a traditional French chilled potato soup, can be made using just potatoes and onions, making this easy to make recipe more seasonal. One problem with many vichyssoise recipes is they call for leeks, which don’t grow well locally in the hot summers and are therefore hard to find in prime cold-soup season. A simplified recipe using just potatoes and onions is more seasonal and easy to make.
Vichyssoise, a traditional French chilled potato soup, can be made using just potatoes and onions, making this easy to make recipe more seasonal. One problem with many vichyssoise recipes is they call for leeks, which don’t grow well locally in the hot summers and are therefore hard to find in prime cold-soup season. A simplified recipe using just potatoes and onions is more seasonal and easy to make.
There’s a memorable scene in the “Little House on the Prairie” books where Laura Ingalls Wilder and her sister set off for school, trudging through the snow, each carrying a hot baked potato. The potato served as a handwarmer and as lunch at school.
Maybe this association of potatoes with icy weather and frostbitten toes is why eating a hot potato on a brutally hot August day, when sunburn is much more of a threat than frostbite, seems so unappealing. Cool potato dishes straight out of the refrigerator can beat the heat at mealtime.
