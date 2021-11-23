Live blue crabs sit in a stock pot ready to go into a backyard crab boil, one of the popular recipes culled from Coast Monthly’s files for inclusion in “Coast Monthly Favorites: Easy Cooking, Texas Gulf Style.”
Sloppy Joes are among the recipes readers will find in “Coast Monthly Favorites: Easy Cooking, Texas Gulf Style.”
Alicia Cahill/For The Daily News
Stuffed — or overstuffed, rather — flounder is a recipe culled from the files of Coast Monthly magazine for its first cookbook, “Coast Monthly Favorites: Easy Cooking, Texas Gulf Style.”
Capt. Nate Skinner/For The Daily News
The flavors of the Gulf Coast are varied and irresistible, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that a magazine named Coast excels at capturing them.
The magazine’s first cookbook, “Coast Monthly Favorites: Easy Cooking, Texas Gulf Style,” includes some of the recipes that countless readers clipped, tried and added to their repertoires for special occasions and weeknight family dinners.
