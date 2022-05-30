Chorizo, a bulk sausage made of finely ground beef, pork or other meat, is a staple of many Tex-Mex and Mexican recipes. The spicy, earthy sausage can be used to bring heat and flavor to dishes like, from left, Chorizo Scones. Poblano Chorizo Potato Salad and Chorizo Jalapeno Poppers.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Chorizo Jalapeno Poppers are a savory summertime snack.
Almost every national or regional cuisine has its own kind of sausage. Fans of Tex-Mex and Mexican cooking will attest to the delicious addition Mexico has made to the global realm of sausage: Chorizo, a bulk sausage made of finely ground beef, pork or other meat, brings flavor to many dishes.
In most Tex-Mex restaurants, cooked chorizo is scrambled with eggs to create a hearty breakfast. The chorizo-egg mixture also is a popular filling for breakfast burritos. Some local establishments go beyond the basics, though; at Galveston’s Café Canela, homemade chorizo piled on top of chilaquiles or enfrijoladas (basically egg-filled enchiladas topped with bean-based sauce) adds a meaty element more unexpected than the usual bacon.
