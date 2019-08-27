Just because it’s Labor Day on Monday doesn’t mean that any of us want to forego a good meal.
In the spirit of Labor Day, though, it’s a good time to recognize labor without doing much of it in the kitchen.
Slow cookers are one of the prime ways to make any cooking day Labor-less Day. Their ability to produce a meal unattended opens up the possibilities of enjoying the day off and still coming home to a hot, nutritious meal.
Actually, slow cookers have been touted as labor-saving since they were introduced in 1972, but with the early cookers, there was often a trade-off of texture and presentation for convenience. New models are more programmable, so that food isn’t overcooked and mushy.
New models also have other features. In the classic children’s book, “Ramona and Her Mother,” Ramona Quimby and her family adjust to the novelty of having a working mom (this was the early 1970s, after all) by buying a slow cooker and using it frequently.
Disaster ensues one day when, in the rush of getting the family to work and school, no one remembers to plug in the cooker. That doesn’t need to happen any more, because WiFi-enabled slow cookers are available from several brands, including Crock-Pot and Black & Decker. The cookers connect to a home WiFi network, so they can be turned on or off remotely from a smart phone.
The WiFi-enabled models are even able to adjust on the fly, so someone stuck in traffic or working late can reset the cooker to change the time when the meal will be ready.
Even the most basic slow cooker can turn out an excellent meal. One easy recipe uses only five ingredients to create a pork roast that is moist, smoky and full of flavor. Wrapping the pork loin in bacon creates a blanket that holds in moisture.
Some commercially-packed pork is injected with a brine solution that can cook out in a slow cooker and leave the meat simmering in a puddle of meat juice. For a crisper bacon crust, set the roast on a cooking rack or make one out of inch-thick slices of onion. If that doesn’t keep the roast high and dry enough to give the bacon a browned crispness, a minute or two under the broiler will.
Beef, on the other hand, needs help staying moist, and most slow-cooking recipes call for beef to have broth, wine or water added to create tender meat. Beef with anchovies and rosemary simmers in a rich-flavored sauce.
Slow cookers are prized by people watching their diet carefully, since the low-and-slow method requires little or no extra oil.
Chicken thighs osso buco capture the flavor of the Italian classic, but in a lighter version without the usual fat and marrow. Cooking the chicken with plenty of carrots and tomatoes creates a balanced one-pot dish.
Labor Day is a holiday well worth commemorating, but a dinner without labor is always something to celebrate, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.