Recipes adapted from Greta Gerwig’s movie “Little Women” include Marmee’s birthday cake topped with buttercream frosting. It can be adorned with sprinkles, flowers or left plain. Marmee’s birthday cake recipe » C2
When the new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women” opens in movie theaters today, audiences will find that food plays a supporting role that’s just as vivid, and even more palatable, than Meryl Streep’s.
The tale of four young girls in the 1860s would not be complete without food, from humble to elaborate, being part of the scenery. The novel mentions food more than 100 times, often as a way to distinguish the financially struggling March family from their more prosperous neighbors and relatives.
