Thunderstorms and becoming windy. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.
Chocolate chip cookies are beloved by kids, adults, bakers, non-bakers (eating the raw dough is apparently irresistible enough that Pillsbury prints a stern warning against it on their slice-and-bake cookies) and virtually anyone who has ever tried one.
When we hear “chocolate chip cookie,” most of us immediately think of the classic Toll House cookie, but there are so many variations that cookie maven Nancy Baggett devotes an entire chapter of “The All-American Cookie Book” to them.
