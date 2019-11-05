Is it even possible to have too much chili? Most Texans don’t think so, and the Rotary Club of Galveston is also firmly in the more-is-better camp.

At Wednesday’s annual Rotary Club Chili Supper, the goal is to have plenty for diners to enjoy and still have leftovers that can be purchased for future consumption.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription