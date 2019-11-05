Keith Bassett, left, Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper chair, and Jim Byrom, president of the club, are ready for the club’s annual chili supper Wednesday night at Ball High School in Galveston. They encourage people to bring their own containers to go, and either freeze it or use it in other dishes.
Keith Bassett, left, Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper chair, and Jim Byrom, president of the club, are ready for the club’s annual chili supper Wednesday night at Ball High School in Galveston. They encourage people to bring their own containers to go, and either freeze it or use it in other dishes.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A spaghetti squash can be stuffed with chili and cheese and baked for a casserole-style dish.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Turn a baked potato into a meal with leftover chili and toppings like onion, cilantro and guacamole.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Leftover chili can be used to top chicken enchiladas or even used as a filling for an omelette.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Leftover chili can be used to make a shakshuka-style dish with poached eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.