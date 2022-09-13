Ask the folks at Galveston Island Humane Society what’s new, and you’ll get a mix of the good and the bad. The distressing news is that the shelter is experiencing an overload of animal surrenders, but on a more positive note, the shelter’s board has planned a new and enticing way to raise funds to help with the surge in adoptable animals.

The “Art of Paws” brunch, scheduled for Sept. 25 at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Convention Center, is a modified version of the organization’s annual gala. “We wanted to keep it more casual, where people can come, bid on items, and just enjoy the day,” event co-chair Michelle Beckwith said. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community and the people who support us.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com

