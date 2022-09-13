San Luis Resort executive chef Michael Orozco and his staff will prepare a brunch feast for the “Art of Paws” brunch on Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Convention Center. The event will benefit four-legged friends at the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Decadent brunch favorites will be on the menu at this year’s “Art of Paws” brunch on Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Convention Center.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Fresh seafood will be on table at this year’s “Art of Paws” brunch on Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Convention Center.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
LEFT: This year’s “Art of Paws” brunch will feature upscale brunch favorites, including freshly made omelettes.
Paw-painted works of art will be auctioned for charity at this year’s “Art of Paw” brunch on Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Convention Center.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
RIGHT: In addition to freshly cooked items, the “Art of Paws” brunch menu will offer up a variety of cured meats, cheeses and fruit.
A gumbo bar will be one of the many attractions at this year’s Art of Paws Brunch on September 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort.
Ask the folks at Galveston Island Humane Society what’s new, and you’ll get a mix of the good and the bad. The distressing news is that the shelter is experiencing an overload of animal surrenders, but on a more positive note, the shelter’s board has planned a new and enticing way to raise funds to help with the surge in adoptable animals.
The “Art of Paws” brunch, scheduled for Sept. 25 at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Convention Center, is a modified version of the organization’s annual gala. “We wanted to keep it more casual, where people can come, bid on items, and just enjoy the day,” event co-chair Michelle Beckwith said. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community and the people who support us.”
