Clockwise from top right, crunchy-cheesy bean bake, cabbage-kale-tofu salad with citrusy ginger dressing, migas tacos and mushroom-leek galette are all sumptuous recipes found in the new book, “The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat.”
Clockwise from top right, crunchy-cheesy bean bake, cabbage-kale-tofu salad with citrusy ginger dressing, migas tacos and mushroom-leek galette are all sumptuous recipes found in the new book, “The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat.”
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Tofu in cabbage -kale-tofu salad with citrusy ginger dressing adds flavor and protein.
STUART
VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A mushroom-leek galette is a flaky pastry filled to the brim with assorted mushrooms and leeks.
Eating less meat may be better for the planet and our bodies, but making the switch can seem daunting.
Giving up favorite recipes, buying unfamiliar ingredients and just making changes in general may seem too overwhelming, but a new cookbook helps to simplify the process. “The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat” documents Jenny Rosenstrach’s strategy for getting her family, which includes a meat-loving husband and two teens, on board by developing new ways to enjoy their weeknight meals together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.