The congregation at Grace Episcopal Church will serve a traditional Texas chuckwagon chili — with all the toppings from cheese and onions to beans and jalapeños on the side — at its first chili supper Saturday that the church hopes to make an annual event.
The Rev. Jonathan Totty, center, rector at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston, and congregants Carolyn Reinfeld, from left, Jeff Pitsenbarger and Jeff and Mary Kilgore are preparing for their first chili supper Saturday. They will serve a Texas chuckwagon chili with toppings on the side.
The first cool front of the fall always energizes Texans to think about cherished things: football, a respite from yard work and making a big pot of chili. This year, though, folks at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston have been thinking about chili all summer, perfecting the recipe for the chili they’ll serve Saturday at the church’s first chili supper.
“We’ve experimented with four or five different combinations before we found just the right one,” chili cook Jeff Kilgore said. “It’s a Texas chuckwagon chili. We tried several levels of spiciness and came back to one that still has some heat but works for almost everyone.”
