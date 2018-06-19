Crystal Beach
Steve’s Landing, 1290 Bay Vue Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dickinson
M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, 215 FM 517 E. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
La Frontera, 2301 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Holy Trinity Episcopal, 4613 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Viva Mexico Super Taco, 5206 Winding Brooks Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Friendswood
Saruzzo’s New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., Suite 364 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Galveston
Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Dawn’s Donuts, 6304 Stewart Road — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Nix’s Mobile Q, mobile unit, 2411 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hitchcock
Louis’ Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Jamaica Beach
Blue Water Grill, 16708 San Luis Pass, Suite B — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kemah
Skallywag, 600 Sixth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Flying Dutchman, 9 Waterfront — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
La Marque
Bouldin’s Bundle of Bears, 429 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wendy’s, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Deborah’s Daycare, 402 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
G County Hope Foundation, 719 Oak St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Building Blocks Academy No. 2, 2619 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
League City
Taco Cabana, 2885 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Tea House Under the Oaks, 610 E. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Cupcake Cachet, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite J — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Super 8 Motel, 102 Hobbs Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McDonald’s, 113 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Main Street Bistro, 615 Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taqueria “La Famosa,” 2800 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Starbucks, 2454 FM 2094 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
San Leon
Bayshore Grill & Billiards, 137 21st St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Texas City
Boyd’s One Stop, 227 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Grand Prize BBQ & Catering, 2223 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Speed Fuel 1131 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Family Dollar, 625 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Texas Avenue Gas, 1130 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Oceanview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 519 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Food Rite, 5320 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Amburn Food Mart, 8150 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria & Restaurant Vallarta’s, 2130 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Gus’ Restaurant, 3402 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Tiki Island
Sun & Snow, mobile unit, 101 Tiki Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.