Onions caramelized in red wine with honey and butter give the French onion pasta bake a rich, creamy flavor. Frozen, pre-chopped onions deliver the flavor and texture of fresh onions without the tears.
Onion jam can be spread on fresh baked biscuits or as a topping on a burger. Frozen, pre-chopped onions eliminate not just the chopping time, but chefs don't have to take the time to wipe away the tears from their eyes.
Use chopped, frozen onions in a recipe for oniony meat loaf. Frozen onions cut down prep time and watery eyes. Because freezing the onions breaks down their texture somewhat, the frozen version is best used in recipes where the onions are cooked.
It’s a crying shame that it took me so long to learn how to cook with onions without tears.
For years, cutting an onion always resulted in watery eyes. Blurred vision and sharp knives aren’t the best combination but, fortunately, the knife always found the onions, not my fingers. The downside was the more onions I managed to cut, the worse the crying got.
