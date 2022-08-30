Cooking is fun, until you do the math. If someone cooks dinner 300 times a year throughout their adult life, you’re looking at upwards of 12,000 meals. It’s no wonder that even the best cooks can feel uninspired occasionally! Most veteran cooks have a few go-to recipes they can always rely on, but when the path to that failsafe dinner starts to seem like a rut, it’s good to find that other cooks have sifted through hundreds of mainstays to find the dishes they can return to again and again.
In “Keepers,” cookbook authors Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion have distilled their years of cooking into a collection of outstanding but easy weeknight offerings. “We all need ‘keepers’ in our life — brag-worthy, reliable, crowd-pleasing preparations that we confidently turn to,” they write. “That’s especially true when it comes to weeknight meals. Even for people who adore cooking, who have no problem whipping up multi-course feasts on the weekend, the Monday-to-Friday dinner gauntlet can be challenging, even paralyzing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.