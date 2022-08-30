Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 88F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.