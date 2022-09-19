Thomas Edison once said that “genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration,” but cookbook author Max Lugavere knows that genius-grade recipes need to dial back a bit on the amount of work involved. In his latest book, “Genius Kitchen: Over 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Make Your Brain Sharp, Body Strong and Taste Buds Happy,” Lugavere pares it back to basics.

“My philosophy is simple: Food should taste good, and make you feel good before, during and after eating it,” he writes. “It should also help you to reduce your risk for major health ailments, not raise it.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription