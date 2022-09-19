Max Lugavere’ new cookbook, “Genius Kitchen: Over 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Make Your Brain Sharp, Body Strong, and Taste Buds Happy,” features nutrient-packed recipes that taste good, as well as strengthen the body and mind.
Diced brisket is slow-roasted in a mole-style sauce in Max Lugavere’s recipe for brisket chili, mole style. Serve it street-taco style or as a chili topped with cilantro leaves, coconut yogurt, jalapeños, and pickled onions.
Spicy sesame broccoli slaw features a creamy dressing with avocado, tahini, citrus.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Max Lugavere’ new cookbook, “Genius Kitchen: Over 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Make Your Brain Sharp, Body Strong, and Taste Buds Happy,” features nutrient-packed recipes that taste good, as well as strengthen the body and mind.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Diced brisket is slow-roasted in a mole-style sauce in Max Lugavere’s recipe for brisket chili, mole style. Serve it street-taco style or as a chili topped with cilantro leaves, coconut yogurt, jalapeños, and pickled onions.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Lean ground beef replaces fatty pork in Max Lagavere’s recipe for beef breakfast sausage patties.
Thomas Edison once said that “genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration,” but cookbook author Max Lugavere knows that genius-grade recipes need to dial back a bit on the amount of work involved. In his latest book, “Genius Kitchen: Over 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Make Your Brain Sharp, Body Strong and Taste Buds Happy,” Lugavere pares it back to basics.
“My philosophy is simple: Food should taste good, and make you feel good before, during and after eating it,” he writes. “It should also help you to reduce your risk for major health ailments, not raise it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.