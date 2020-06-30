Homemade beet chips can be used to create a patriotic snack tray for a backyard celebration this Fourth of July. Beet chips are nutrient packed and making them at home can minimize the amount of oil and salt found in some store-bought brands.
The Fourth of July is always the time to break out the red, white and blue, even if the celebration just involves drinks and chips.
There’s not much that’s more American than a full-length grocery aisle brimming with about 50 varieties of snack chips, and the selection just keeps growing. Prime rib-flavored potato chips? Got ‘em. Quinoa chips? Sure, in assorted flavors.
