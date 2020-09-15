Joel Gamoran’s cookbook “Cooking Scrappy: 100 Recipes to Help You Stop Wasting Food, Save Money, and Love What You Eat” focuses on previously unused parts of fruits, vegetables and meats otherwise destined for the trash.
Joel Gamoran’s cookbook “Cooking Scrappy: 100 Recipes to Help You Stop Wasting Food, Save Money, and Love What You Eat” focuses on previously unused parts of fruits, vegetables and meats otherwise destined for the trash.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Corn cob soup is made with not only the fresh kernels on an ear of corn but also the cobs.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Pineapple core takes the place of bananas in this rich dessert spin-off, pineapple core Foster.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Zucchini ends with butter beans uses the tops and bottoms of the zucchini squash that often get thrown away.
Remember the old coffee commercial that claimed it was “good to the last drop?” It must have made a huge impression on cookbook author Joel Gamoran because he has spent his culinary career wringing the last drops of flavor and nutrition out of food many of us consign to the garbage can or compost pit.
His cookbook, “Cooking Scrappy: 100 Recipes to Help You Stop Wasting Food, Save Money, and Love What You Eat,” repurposes onion skins, beet peels, coffee grounds and fish bones to take center stage at the table, not the trash compactor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.