Chiddingly hotpot, boiled potatoes with herb vinaigrette and cauldron cakes are all recipes inspired by the Harry Potter series. Galveston’s Hogwarts Christmas Village will feature more than 40 vendors with food, hats and merchandise related to Harry Potter and his fellow wizards.
Chiddingly hotpot, boiled potatoes with herb vinaigrette and cauldron cakes are all recipes inspired by the Harry Potter series.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Boiled potatoes with herb vinaigrette is seasoned with ground black pepper and dill.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Syrup is drizzled on a pile of cauldron cakes — pancakes inspired by the Harry Potter series.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Chiddingly hotpot, boiled potatoes with herb vinaigrette and cauldron cakes are all recipes inspired by the Harry Potter series. Galveston’s Hogwarts Christmas Village will feature more than 40 vendors with food, hats and merchandise related to Harry Potter and his fellow wizards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.