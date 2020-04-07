Traditional Passover and Easter treats like macaroons; koulourakia, a Greek Easter cookie; and carrot cake cookie sandwiches can be individually wrapped and shared as long as the recipients are careful with the packaging.
It’s an understatement to say that Easter and Passover will be celebrated somewhat differently this year. But many of us are searching for at least a few snippets of our annual traditions to mark the occasions.
Families that have held huge gatherings every year are adjusting to having just a handful of people present, but one way of bringing everyone together, at least in spirit, is to make traditional sweets to share with those who can’t be there.
