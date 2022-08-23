The secret to smokey flavor in many recipes is bacon fat. You can now purchase it in some grocery stores or cook your own bacon and save the grease to make recipes like skillet cornbread, bacon pimento cheese spread or a warm bacon dressing for a salad.
The secret to smokey flavor in many recipes is bacon fat. You can now purchase it in some grocery stores or cook your own bacon and save the grease to make recipes like skillet cornbread, bacon pimento cheese spread or a warm bacon dressing for a salad.
There are always new products debuting at the grocery store, but sometimes those “new” products have been around longer than, well, grocery stores themselves. The latest product to get a makeover is bacon grease, now available in shelf-stable tubs.
My inner geezer cackled at the thought of someone spending seven dollars on a tub of bacon grease, rather than buying bacon, frying it and having both plenty of the bacon-flavored renderings and crispy bacon for days. My more practical self, however, had to acknowledge that perhaps it would be worth foregoing the bacon strips if it meant not having to clean grease spatters off the stove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.