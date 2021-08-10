The old adage about too many cooks didn’t apply in Jeff Mauro’s family. Surrounded by cousins, uncles, aunts and siblings, he grew up loving to hear the phrase, “Come on over,” because it meant that spectacular food would soon be on the table.

Mauro’s first cookbook, “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together,” re-creates many of the recipes — and some of the fun and drama — that made his family’s frequent get-togethers so memorable.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription