Jeff Mauro’s cookbook “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together” re-creates many of the recipes that made his family’s get-togethers memorable. Mauro’s first cookbook, “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together,” re-creates many of the recipes — and some of the fun and drama — that made his family’s frequent get-togethers so memorable.
Greek lemon chicken and orzo bake is a recipe from Jeff Mauro’s cookbook “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together.” The old adage about too many cooks didn’t apply in Jeff Mauro’s family. Surrounded by cousins, uncles, aunts and siblings, he grew up loving to hear the phrase, “Come on over,” because it meant that spectacular food would soon be on the table.
A tart filling with lemon and lime juice is topped with a mound of whipped cream in Jeff Mauro’s recipe for Atlantic Citrus Beach Pie, an adaptation of the Atlantic Beach Pie. Mauro describes his pie as “50 percent pie, 50 percent whipped cream,” but for a lighter finish to a meal, it’s possible to swap in a meringue topping for the whipped cream.
Jeff Mauro’s cookbook “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together” re-creates many of the recipes that made his family’s get-togethers memorable. Mauro’s first cookbook, “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together,” re-creates many of the recipes — and some of the fun and drama — that made his family’s frequent get-togethers so memorable.
Greek lemon chicken and orzo bake is a recipe from Jeff Mauro’s cookbook “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together.” The old adage about too many cooks didn’t apply in Jeff Mauro’s family. Surrounded by cousins, uncles, aunts and siblings, he grew up loving to hear the phrase, “Come on over,” because it meant that spectacular food would soon be on the table.
A tart filling with lemon and lime juice is topped with a mound of whipped cream in Jeff Mauro’s recipe for Atlantic Citrus Beach Pie, an adaptation of the Atlantic Beach Pie. Mauro describes his pie as “50 percent pie, 50 percent whipped cream,” but for a lighter finish to a meal, it’s possible to swap in a meringue topping for the whipped cream.
The old adage about too many cooks didn’t apply in Jeff Mauro’s family. Surrounded by cousins, uncles, aunts and siblings, he grew up loving to hear the phrase, “Come on over,” because it meant that spectacular food would soon be on the table.
Mauro’s first cookbook, “Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family that Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together,” re-creates many of the recipes — and some of the fun and drama — that made his family’s frequent get-togethers so memorable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.