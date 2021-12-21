Helen Saberi shares her recipe for a red pepper chutney, or chutni murch, in her cookbook “Afghan Food & Cookery.” The condiment, made with red bell peppers and hot red chilies, can be served with any number of dishes or served as a dip with chips.
Dolma murch-e-shireen is a recipe for bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of rice, spices and either ground beef or lamb.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Stuffed bell peppers, or dolma murch-e-shireen, is a traditional Afghan vegetable dish.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Kabuli Palau is a traditional Afghan dish with pilaf of steamed rice, carrots and raisins served with braised chicken. It also can be made with lamb or beef.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Chutni Murch is a red pepper chutney made with red bell peppers and hot red chilies. It’s a versatile condiment much like salsa.
