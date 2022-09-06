Executive chef Juan Cardona, from left, with the Galveston Restaurant Group, Grant Marion, executive chef at The Tremont House, Justin Bowen, executive chef at Grand Galvez, Paul Mendoza, director of the Culinary Arts Academy at Galveston College, and Megan Walker, executive chef at Saltwater Grill, are preparing for the return or Five Fabulous Chefs event scheduled for Sept. 13 and 14.
September is traditionally associated with going back to school, and that may be the case even for non-students who are hungry not so much for knowledge as for a good meal. For those folks, heading back to school might mean going to Galveston College for the Five Fabulous Chefs event scheduled for Sept. 13 and 14.
The Five Fabulous Chefs dinner offers diners a choice of nights to attend, both with the same menu, in order to keep the event on a personal scale. “We start the evening with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the library and move into the atrium for a seated dinner,” Kelly Kennedy, Galveston College Development and Foundation director, said. “There’s limited seating in the atrium, and we wanted to keep it on an intimate scale, so we are hosting the dinner on two successive nights.”
