Sally Yost’s Sand Tarts are wedding-style cookies flavored with vanilla and pecans and decadently rolled in confectioners sugar. The recipe is featured in “East End Edibles,” a cookbook compiled by the East End Historical District Association.
Lisa Hoff, left, co-chair of the East End Historical District Association’s traditional Holiday Homes Tour, stands with homeowner Sharon Stetzel- Thompson on the front steps of Thompson’s historic East End home. The house and several others will be stops on the tour.
Sally Yost’s Sand Tarts, Coconut Pound Cake and Maple Pecan Pie are all recipes featured in “East End Edibles,” a cookbook compiled by the East End Historical District Association.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Sally Yost’s Sand Tarts are wedding-style cookies flavored with vanilla and pecans and decadently rolled in confectioners sugar. The recipe is featured in “East End Edibles,” a cookbook compiled by the East End Historical District Association.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
“East End Edibles” is a cookbook of recipes compiled by the East End Historical District Association.
STUART VILLANUEVA/
The Daily News
Lisa Hoff, left, co-chair of the East End Historical District Association’s traditional Holiday Homes Tour, stands with homeowner Sharon Stetzel- Thompson on the front steps of Thompson’s historic East End home. The house and several others will be stops on the tour.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Sharon Thompson’s historic East End home is one of the stops on the upcoming East End Historical District Association’s traditional Holiday Homes Tour.
Good traditions can survive many setbacks, and one of Galveston’s holiday traditions returns Friday. The East End Historical District Association’s traditional Holiday Homes Tour features tours of four homes decorated in seasonal splendor and a stop at the historic Christ Chapel.
The tour has been a feature of the holiday season for more than 30 years, and co-chair Lisa Hoff said there are always new additions to the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.