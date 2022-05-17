Few things sound as appealing as a spring evening in a lush garden, and Saturday’s Potters & Chefs dinner in the Seeding Galveston garden ups the appeal even further by adding live music, handmade ceramics, chef-prepared salads, a silent auction and guest appearances by Seeding Galveston’s newest residents, weeks-old baby goats.

“So far, the goats have had three babies this spring, and a few more of the mamas are ready to deliver any day now,” Seeding Galveston co-creator Debbie Berger said. “Two of the babies are two weeks old, and they’re at the stage where they jump and hop all over the place, and you could just watch them forever.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription