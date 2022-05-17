Michelle Bennett, left, and Madeleine Baker look over salad bowls for Seeding Galveston’s Potters & Chefs event. Baker and a team of volunteers at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, who call themselves “bowlers,” have made more than 80 one-of-a-kind salad bowls for the event.
Debbie Berger, left, and John Sessions, founders of Seeding Galveston, are preparing for Potters & Chefs, a fundraiser with one-of-a-kind handmade salad bowls donated by local potters and salads prepared by local chefs. The event is Saturday at the urban farm at the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston.
Salad bowls for the Potters & Chefs event at Seeding Galveston are set out for inspection at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, 502 Church St. in Galveston, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The one of a kind salad plates were made by a team of volunteer potters and artists at the fellowship.
A baby goat leans against a pail at Seeding Galveston on May 11. Potters & Chefs, an event featuring handmade salad bowls and chef-prepared salads, will benefit some of Seeding Galveston’s programs. Attendees will also be able to pet baby goats.
Salad bowls for the Potters & Chefs event at Seeding Galveston are set out for inspection at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, 502 Church St. in Galveston on May 11. The one-of-a-kind salad plates were made by a team of volunteer potters and artists at the fellowship.
Michelle Bennett, left, and Madeleine Baker look over salad bowls for Seeding Galveston’s Potters & Chefs event. Baker and a team of volunteers at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, who call themselves “bowlers,” have made more than 80 one-of-a-kind salad bowls for the event.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Debbie Berger, left, and John Sessions, founders of Seeding Galveston, are preparing for Potters & Chefs, a fundraiser with one-of-a-kind handmade salad bowls donated by local potters and salads prepared by local chefs. The event is Saturday at the urban farm at the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Salad bowls for the Potters & Chefs event at Seeding Galveston are set out for inspection at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, 502 Church St. in Galveston, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The one of a kind salad plates were made by a team of volunteer potters and artists at the fellowship.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A baby goat leans against a pail at Seeding Galveston on May 11. Potters & Chefs, an event featuring handmade salad bowls and chef-prepared salads, will benefit some of Seeding Galveston’s programs. Attendees will also be able to pet baby goats.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Salad bowls for the Potters & Chefs event at Seeding Galveston are set out for inspection at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, 502 Church St. in Galveston on May 11. The one-of-a-kind salad plates were made by a team of volunteer potters and artists at the fellowship.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A large salad bowl hand painted by Debra Pease, is one of several bowls that will be in the silent auction at Seeding Galveston’s Potters & Chefs event Saturday.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Debbie Berger, co-founder of Seeding Galveston, picks mixed greens for their Harvest Morning market May 11 at the urban farm in Galveston.
Few things sound as appealing as a spring evening in a lush garden, and Saturday’s Potters & Chefs dinner in the Seeding Galveston garden ups the appeal even further by adding live music, handmade ceramics, chef-prepared salads, a silent auction and guest appearances by Seeding Galveston’s newest residents, weeks-old baby goats.
“So far, the goats have had three babies this spring, and a few more of the mamas are ready to deliver any day now,” Seeding Galveston co-creator Debbie Berger said. “Two of the babies are two weeks old, and they’re at the stage where they jump and hop all over the place, and you could just watch them forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.