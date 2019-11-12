Author Cassy Joy Garcia’s latest cookbook “Cook Once, Eat All Week” helps cutdown weeknight dinner stress with weekly cooking plans, like using a roasted pork shoulder and sweet potatoes for a sweet potato tamale pie, jerk pork-stuffed sweet potatoes with mango kale slaw and honey garlic pork skillet.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Stuff sweet potatoes with jerk seasoned shredded pork are topped with a mango kale slaw.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Shredded pork seasoned in a honey garlic sauce can be served over rice or riced cauliflower.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Roasted sweet potatoes and shredded pork, both of which can be cooked ahead, are used for Cassy Joy Garcia’s recipe for a sweet potato tamale pie.
With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, and a month of more holidays coming along behind it, many cooks are getting ready to balance all the special holiday preparations with the continuing need to get an everyday dinner on the table each night.
A San Antonio cookbook author has devised a way to cut prep time and planning by compiling a series of weekly cooking plans.
