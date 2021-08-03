A pantry staple like canned San Marzano tomatoes can be used for a quick and easy no-cook tomato sauce. The canned tomatoes already have some basil added to make a bright and light sauce that works well on small pasta shells or other pasta shapes with ridges to hold more of the sauce.
Pappardelle pasta with olives, thyme and lemon incorporates the flavors of Sicily with a no-cook sauce featuring Kalamata olives, citrus and red pepper flakes. Although the sauce can be made in a minute, making it a half hour or more before tossing with the pasta gives all the ingredients time to permeate the olive oil, so each bite contains the spicy, citrusy and salty notes.
No-cook pasta sauces are quick to make and perfect for days it’s too hot to cook over a stove.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A pantry staple like canned San Marzano tomatoes can be used for a quick and easy no-cook tomato sauce.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Basil pesto is a classic no-cook pasta sauce. The recipe also is versatile and can be made by swapping half of the basil for other greens such as kale or arugula.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Pappardelle pasta with olives, thyme and lemon incorporates the flavors of Sicily with a no-cook sauce featuring Kalamata olives, citrus and red pepper flakes.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Basil pesto is a classic no-cook pasta sauce. The recipe also is versatile and can be made by swapping half of the basil for other greens such as Italian parsley or spinach.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A pantry staple like canned San Marzano tomatoes can be used for a quick and easy no-cook tomato sauce. The canned tomatoes already have some basil added to make a bright and light sauce that works well on small pasta shells or other pasta shapes with ridges to hold more of the sauce.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Pappardelle pasta with olives, thyme and lemon incorporates the flavors of Sicily with a no-cook sauce featuring Kalamata olives, citrus and red pepper flakes. Although the sauce can be made in a minute, making it a half hour or more before tossing with the pasta gives all the ingredients time to permeate the olive oil, so each bite contains the spicy, citrusy and salty notes.
We’re at that awkward stage of the summer where a hot meal sometimes sounds good — but a hot, cranky cook definitely does not.
No-cook pasta sauces help to stake out that middle ground: They come together in minutes without going near a stove or oven. While some of the no-cook sauces get their flavor from the summer’s fresh produce, others lean on pantry staples, so they can be put together on days when it’s not only too hot to cook, it’s too hot to go grocery shopping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.