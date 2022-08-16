The everyday kale salad recipe in Pamela Ellgen’s “The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook” will hold up well in the refrigerator. It can be dressed up with avocado and pepitas, fruit or even leftover meat or cheese.
Dinner rolls and frozen, pre-cooked meatballs are used to make a quick and easy dinner in Pamela Ellgen’s cheesy meatball casserole recipe.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
JENNIFER
REYNOLDS/
The Daily News
Using pancake mix in Pamela Ellgen’s peach cobbler recipe is a shortcut that creates a light and fluffy cobbler.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Pamela Ellgen’s “The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook” features recipes that are easy, inexpensive, quick and tasty.
Change is in the air. The yellow lights have started flashing in school zones across Galveston County, and older students are packing up for college. Many of those taking off for college campuses will be packing skillets, spatulas, mixing bowls and other tools for their first forays into cooking.
It might help to pack a cookbook, too, like Pamela Ellgen’s “The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook,” to provide some guidance. “I know that time and money aren’t in endless supply in college, but you don’t have to sacrifice your schedule, your cash or flavor to eat well,” Ellgen writes. “Frozen taquitos and the cafeteria cereal bar make compelling arguments for late-night meals. So the recipes in this book are designed to offer an even more convincing appeal. They’re easy, inexpensive and quick, and they taste amazing.”
