Change is in the air. The yellow lights have started flashing in school zones across Galveston County, and older students are packing up for college. Many of those taking off for college campuses will be packing skillets, spatulas, mixing bowls and other tools for their first forays into cooking.

It might help to pack a cookbook, too, like Pamela Ellgen’s “The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook,” to provide some guidance. “I know that time and money aren’t in endless supply in college, but you don’t have to sacrifice your schedule, your cash or flavor to eat well,” Ellgen writes. “Frozen taquitos and the cafeteria cereal bar make compelling arguments for late-night meals. So the recipes in this book are designed to offer an even more convincing appeal. They’re easy, inexpensive and quick, and they taste amazing.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription