In “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” Alice spies a cake with “Eat Me” spelled out in currants. If there was ever a dessert that was its own “Eat Me” message, no words needed, it’s a pie topped with clouds of billowing meringue.
Pies may not seem like summer fare, but meringue pies, with their topping of fluffy egg whites, are an exception. That’s partly because they’re usually served cold and can be a refreshing end to a summer meal. It also helps they don’t require a long time in the oven, keeping the kitchen cool.
Not only is there a wide range of pie fillings, including seasonal summer fruit like blueberries, but there are several ways to make the airy, eggy topping. The traditional method calls for beating egg whites until they hold a peak, then carefully mounding them on cooked filling and browning quickly in a hot oven, or with a kitchen torch.
That method is time-tested, but not everyone is comfortable eating uncooked eggs. Another meringue-making technique involves beating the egg whites and then pouring in hot sugar syrup. The hot syrup “cooks” the egg whites, and forms a denser meringue that holds up in a range of temperatures.
The classic meringue pie features a tart lemon filling, which is balanced by the sweetened cloud of meringue on top. Mile-high Lemon Pie achieves the perfect ratio of pucker-inducing lemon and sweet meringue, more than twice as much meringue as filling.
A more unconventional take on meringue pie starts with fresh blueberries. Because they’re naturally sweeter than lemons, the ratio of meringue to filling is closer to even.
The blueberries cook and make a thick sauce while in the oven, so it’s best to sample a few berries before cooking. If they’re extremely juicy, the filling may require an extra spoonful of cornstarch or tapioca starch to keep the filling from being too runny.
Typically, meringue is added to the pie while the filling is still hot, being sure to “seal” the gap between filling and meringue all along the edge of the pie crust. The extra-stable meringue made with hot sugar syrup can top a cold filling and is less likely to seep moisture. (Even so, the pies are better on the day they’re made, though leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for a day or two).
The most summery pie of all literally turns the meringue pie concept on its head. Angel pie features a thick baked meringue shell instead of a pastry crust, which is then topped with a cream filling, ranging from chocolate to tart key lime.
The fluffy meringue is placed in a pie pan, sculpted to create a deep well for the filling, then baked slowly to dry until it’s crisp. Once the shell is thoroughly cooled, the chilled filling is added to the shell to create a less fluffy but crispier way to enjoy meringue pie.
