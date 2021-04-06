Greek pasta salad, Mediterranean layer dip and roasted cashews with rosemary are all recipes featured in Elizabeth Heiskell’s new cookbook, “What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up.”
Greek pasta salad, Mediterranean layer dip and roasted cashews with rosemary are all recipes featured in Elizabeth Heiskell’s new cookbook, “What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up.”
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Roasted cashews with rosemary are a perfect snack for parties or a road trip.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Mediterranean layer dip gives the classic seven-layer dip an exotic twist with hummus artichokes and Kalamata olives.
As more of the population gets ready to mingle again, it’s a sure bet there will be plenty of socializing in the months ahead. It’s also a good bet that many of the social invitations will be met with, “What can I bring?”
A new cookbook asks that same question, and it also provides plenty of answers. Caterer and cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell’s latest book, “What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up,” covers a multitude of ways to avoid showing up empty-handed in any situation where food will be appreciated and enjoyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.