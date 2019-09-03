A recent trip to Dallas revealed the sad truth: Summer fruit season, so good while it lasts, has come to an end. The roadside stands in north Texas selling Fairfield peaches, the latest-ripening of the Texas peaches, have all closed up and moved on.
The lack of peaches on Interstate-45 is the surest sign we’re in the fresh fruit doldrums that lull when summer crops like peaches and strawberries have run their course, and fall fruits such as apples and pears are still, like the first cold front, tantalizingly off in the future.
On the Texas Department of Agriculture’s monthly calendar of seasonal produce, searching for local fruit in September is almost literally fruitless. The Texas Department of Agriculture lists watermelons and persimmons as the Texas only fruits available.
Fortunately, dried fruit is always at its peak, and dried cranberries are among the most versatile, bringing a burst of color and flavor to everything from salads to desserts.
Dried cranberries come in several varieties, ranging from tart, unsweetened berries to the sugary nuggets sold under brand names such as Craisins. The sweetened varieties contain as much as 40 percent sugar, though lower-sugar alternatives are also available.
Cranberries are native to North America, and were the first non-European commercial crop in the U.S. Dried cranberries came along later, during World War II.
Because canning plants were busy supporting the war effort, there were no facilities available for making the canned cranberries that were already a staple at holiday tables.
As an alternative to canning, cranberry farmers dehydrated their crops, but the raisin-like berries never caught on, probably because the wartime shortage of sugar meant the cranberries were dried in their natural state of tartness.
Today, though, dried cranberries are a frequent addition to many cookies, trail mixes and other snacks. Even with up to 40 percent of their weight in sugar, they are still lower in calories and carbohydrates than raisins, and higher in fiber.
Beyond those appearances, dried cranberries can make an impact on the dinner table. Shrimp scampi usually depends on lemon to add a counterpoint to the buttery sauce, and pairing cranberries with lemon makes for a more complex flavor combination, and a more colorful dish, too.
The dried cranberries don’t add much color to the aptly-named Crimson Slaw. Red cabbage, red onion and red wine vinegar have already drenched the dish in deep-red hues. After soaking in the oil and vinegar dressing, the cranberries plump up and add a chewy contrast to the crunchy vegetables.
Cranberries often turn up in baked goods, but an appetizer cracker made with cranberries and blue cheese is more savory than the usual cranberry muffins and cookies.
An additional layer of cranberries in an onion jam is meant to top the crackers but is equally at home on sandwiches or a block of cream cheese.
Cooler weather will bring more selections in fresh fruit, but dried cranberries, and savory ways to incorporate their sweetness, are always in season.
