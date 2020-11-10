Friends of the Rosenberg Library members Liz Perdue, from left, Cheryl Jenkines, Helena Aucoin and Trish McDaniel are getting ready for the holidays with a sale on cookbooks and books on entertaining at their book shop on the second floor of the library.
Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be a little different for many people. Fewer family members will fly in, large gatherings are being pared down to smaller guest lists and many dinners will be held outside. With fewer people around the table, cooks are looking for ways to scale down their Thanksgiving dinner.
It may be the time to replace those recipes that serve a crowd with dishes tailored for a handful, and the Friends of the Rosenberg Library has planned a way to help with that. The Friends’ Book Shop, located on the second floor of the library, has launched a special sale of books focusing on cooking and entertaining, just in time for the holidays.
