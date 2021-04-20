Chef Mary Bass, left, and Johnny Diaz, executive sous chef at Moody Gardens, are preparing for the Friends of Moody Gardens’ annual herb fair. Bass, the keynote speaker, will talk about a variety of spices from cilantro and habanero peppers to Mexican oregano.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Fresh cilantro tops chicken fajitas with roasted peppers. The fajitas, along with empanadas and other Mexican dishes, will be on the menu for the Friends of Moody Gardens’ annual herb fair luncheon.
The Friends of Moody Gardens are adding spice to Cinco de Mayo this year, scheduling its annual herb fair for May 5 at the Moody Gardens Hotel ballroom.
“Our guest speaker, Chef Mary Bass, had said long ago that instead of featuring one herb as we usually do, she wanted to go with a fiesta of spices,” Friends spokesperson Barbara Canetti said. “It just happened that the event date ended up being Cinco de Mayo.”
