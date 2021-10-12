Extra-large marshmallows can be dipped in chocolate or candy melts and coated with sprinkles for a sweet Halloween treat. A heavy hand with the sprinkles is, in this case, a plus, adding texture and crunch to the fluff of the marshmallows.
A seasonal sweet and salty recipe is Halloween Chex mix made with Chex cereal, pretzels, candy corn, orange and black sprinkles and white chocolate. Some brands of white chocolate also are better balanced and more nuanced.
Extra-large marshmallows can be dipped in chocolate or candy melts and coated with sprinkles for a sweet Halloween treat. A heavy hand with the sprinkles is, in this case, a plus, adding texture and crunch to the fluff of the marshmallows.
A seasonal sweet and salty recipe is Halloween Chex mix made with Chex cereal, pretzels, candy corn, orange and black sprinkles and white chocolate. Some brands of white chocolate also are better balanced and more nuanced.
If you’ve seen the array of popular Halloween costumes available, it’s clear Halloween isn’t just for children anymore. That’s also true of Halloween candy, which can go beyond the usual sugar-heavy taste to deliver a more complex combination of sweet and spicy that’s more attuned to adult palates.
Considering how integral pumpkins are to the Halloween celebrations, it seems like an oversight that pumpkin seeds have been relegated to a minor role in seasonal snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.