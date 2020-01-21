Other cities may approach January as a month to hunker down and stay home, but not Galveston. Instead, the city tempts everyone to get out and try new restaurants and revisit old favorites as Galveston Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 25.

Restaurant Week showcases more than 30 of the island’s restaurants, ranging from fast-casual to haute cuisine. Each participating restaurant offers a prix-fixe, multi-course menu at prices ranging from $10 to $35. Restaurant Week, which actually stretches for two weeks and encompasses three weekends, offers opportunities to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, depending on the establishment.

