One the main entrees available for dinner at Katie’s Seafood House during Restaurant Week will be a baked stuffed flounder roll, a fresh catch, and crab stuffed shrimp with with lemon, herbs and citrus butter on house-made fettuccine tossed in tomato basil reduction.
The dinner menu at Trattoria La Vigna will include bruschetta for an appetizer and baked chicken breast with mozzarella and cherry tomatoes on top of spinach pasta with prosciutto, butter and parmesan during Restaurant Week.
Baked chicken breast with mozzarella and cherry tomatoes on top of spinach pasta with prosciutto, butter and parmesan will be one of the choices for an entree at Trattoria La Vigna for Restaurant Week in Galveston.
Other cities may approach January as a month to hunker down and stay home, but not Galveston. Instead, the city tempts everyone to get out and try new restaurants and revisit old favorites as Galveston Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 25.
Restaurant Week showcases more than 30 of the island’s restaurants, ranging from fast-casual to haute cuisine. Each participating restaurant offers a prix-fixe, multi-course menu at prices ranging from $10 to $35. Restaurant Week, which actually stretches for two weeks and encompasses three weekends, offers opportunities to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, depending on the establishment.
