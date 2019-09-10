The PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society is no bare-bones affair.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., and takes this year’s “BONEhemian Rhapsody” over the top with food and decor evocative of singer Freddie Mercury and the music of Queen.
“Once the theme was set, we did a lot of research on Freddie Mercury and what he ate,” said Michelle Beckwith, director of catering at the San Luis Hotel and Galveston Island Convention Center. “Everything we found talked about his lavish taste. We decided to serve filet mignon and lobster ravioli because it’s the kind of thing he would serve. He always wanted to have the best of the best.”
The Queen motif continues throughout the dinner.
“Dessert is an opera cake because one of Queen’s big albums was, ‘A Night at the Opera,’”Beckwith said.
Opera cake, a classic French pastry, combines layers of sponge cake, coffee, brandy and buttercream frosting into a rich finale to the PAWS Gala dinner.
The menu also features an Asian pear and endive salad, mascarpone mashed potatoes and maple-glazed carrots, and is just part of an evening devoted to celebrating animals and their advocates. The event honors Dr. Lea Fistein, DVM, owner of The Animal Clinic and The Cat Clinic.
“Dr. Fistein is the veterinarian of record for the Galveston Island Humane Society and is also a board member,” said Caroline Dorsett-Pate, executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society. “Her input and support of the work we do are invaluable.”
Beckwith also agreed with Dorsett-Pate.
“Honoring Dr. Fistein at this year’s event fits perfectly with the theme because she’s a rock star on the island,” she said. “She’s truly a champion for the shelter and for homeless animals in the island.”
The PAWS Gala is the largest annual fundraising event for the animal shelter, which is an open-admission, nonprofit shelter.
“Proceeds from the PAWS Gala support our work,” Dorsett-Pate said. “It helps us keep the building updated and keep the animals fed.”
The shelter’s programs include spay/neuter assistance, city-wide education programs, disaster response and a “safe at home” program to help pet owners in difficult circumstances to keep their pets.
The organization has had a busy 2019 year.
“We’re operating at capacity,” Dorsett-Pate said. “We used to say it was seasonal, but this year it seemed like there’s no slowdown. We’re addressing it by doing more adoption events and getting the word out about our animals and events on social media.”
One of the most popular elements of the PAWS Gala is the competition for “Pet of the Year,” featuring 10 local pet owners vying for votes. The pets are showcased in a large Queen-themed vignette, and the pet garnering the most votes and donations is crowned King or Queen of the 2020 Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade.
The parade, a beloved part of Galveston’s Mardi Gras festivities, will take place Feb. 23.
Reservation deadline for the PAWS Gala is Sept. 20, and tickets can be purchased online at galvestonhumane.org or by calling 409-740-1919.
