Waco has some unique tourist attractions, like the Waco Mammoth National Monument, an ongoing excavation of the Columbian mammoths who roamed Texas, and the Browning Library, an opulent collection of everything related to poets Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

In the past few years, though, Waco tourism has centered around a young couple with a love story that rivals the Brownings’ and a range that is beyond mammoth. Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of the TV show “Fixer Upper,” have built an empire in Waco that their fans flock to in order to eat, sleep and shop in the Gaines’ properties.

