Joanna Gaines, who with her husband, Chip, are stars of the television show “Fixer Upper,” has collected recipes from their Waco bakery, coffee shop and restaurant along with family recipes for her second cookbook, “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, Volume 2.”
Joanna Gaines shares her recipe for the popular Silo Cookies, full of semisweet chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, oats and walnuts, in her second cookbook, “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, Volume 2.”
Magnolia Press coffee cake, served at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ coffee shop of the same name, is one of the recipes shared in Gaines’ second cookbook, “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, Volume 2.”
Joanna Gaines’ weeknight salmon is an easy sheet-pan dinner with roasted potatoes.
Waco has some unique tourist attractions, like the Waco Mammoth National Monument, an ongoing excavation of the Columbian mammoths who roamed Texas, and the Browning Library, an opulent collection of everything related to poets Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning.
In the past few years, though, Waco tourism has centered around a young couple with a love story that rivals the Brownings’ and a range that is beyond mammoth. Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of the TV show “Fixer Upper,” have built an empire in Waco that their fans flock to in order to eat, sleep and shop in the Gaines’ properties.
