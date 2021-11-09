A creamy avocado salsa is one of Sylvia Casares’ popular recipes. “The Enchilada Queen Cookbook” won praise for Casares’ ability to translate the dishes popular in her Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen restaurants into home-cooked versions.
Tres leches cake is one of the home-cooked meals Sylvia Casares and Oscar Casares grew up eating. Rosenberg Library has a copy of “The Enchilada Queen Cookbook” available to check out for re-creating the dishes.
Sopa de fideo, a noodle soup, is Mexican comfort food.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A creamy avocado salsa is one of the many recipes in “The Enchilada Queen Cookbook.”
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A creamy avocado salsa is one of Sylvia Casares’ popular recipes. “The Enchilada Queen Cookbook” won praise for Casares’ ability to translate the dishes popular in her Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen restaurants into home-cooked versions.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Tres leches cake is one of the home-cooked meals Sylvia Casares and Oscar Casares grew up eating. Rosenberg Library has a copy of “The Enchilada Queen Cookbook” available to check out for re-creating the dishes.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Author Oscar Casares wrote the forward for his sister Sylvia’s cookbook, “The Enchilada Queen Cookbook: Enchiladas, Fajitas, Tamales, and More Classic Recipes from Texas-Mexico Border Kitchens.”
Every year, the Galveston Reads program at Rosenberg Library chooses a book for the entire community to read, discuss and experience.
The 2021 selection, “Where We Come From,” has lent itself to a variety of ways to get immersed in the story of two young boys from vastly differing circumstances whose lives intersect along the border in Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.