Recipes like the one for olive oil chocolate chip cookies in the new cookbook “Family Meal: Recipes from Our Community,” that benefits the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, were submitted with an awareness of possible shortages and are adaptable to substitutes on hand.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
One-skillet creamy sun-dried tomato chicken with orzo is one of the recipes in the cookbook, “Family Meal: Recipes from Our Community,” that benefits the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
The shock waves sent by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the community and the world have had profound impacts on all segments of the food industry.
While restaurants were hit hard by the mandatory closures and continuing shortages, they also stepped up to help in ways that use their skills. Some added pantry items to their take-out menus to provide “one-stop” ordering for their customers, others baked hundreds of loaves of bread and some restaurants partnered with local food banks, offering their unused inventory and their facilities for making meals.
