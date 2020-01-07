Even though we all agree that local Gulf seafood is the best, it’s true that, as the saying goes, there are plenty of other fish in the sea. Although scallops don’t come from nearby waters, their mildly sweet taste and firm texture can lead even the most committed locavore to make an exception.
In fact, even one of the area’s best-known seafood authorities, Paulie Gaido, considers scallops to be a viable alternative when local seafood isn’t available. Because most scallops are frozen before being shipped, they are a year-round commodity. In his book, “Entertaining at Home with Fresh American Seafood and Exceptional American Wine,” Gaido notes that of all types of seafood, “Scallops, in my opinion, may freeze best, with very little if any significant loss of quality, provided that the scallops were of good quality when frozen, stored under optimum conditions and are not stored for too long once thawed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.