Roasted beets in a coffee-balsamic dressing created by Moody Gardens executive chef Andres Castaneda and sous chef Marlon Barnes will be featured at the restaurant during the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fest in Galveston.
Sumatra-roast marinated mushrooms with peppers created by Moody Gardens executive chef Andres Castaneda and sous chef Marlon Barnes will be featured in the restaurant during the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fest in Galveston.
An onion soup infused with French roast coffee created by Moody Gardens executive chef Andres Castaneda and sous chef Marlon Barnes will be a dish featured in the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fest in Galveston.
A classic Italian dessert, tiramisu, with coffee created by Moody Gardens executive chef Andres Castaneda and sous chef Marlon Barnes will be featured in the restaurant during the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fest in Galveston.
Chicken breast charred in coffee essence with vegetables created by Moody Gardens executive chef Andres Castaneda and sous chef Marlon Barnes will be featured on the menu during the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fest in Galveston.
Moody Gardens executive chef Andres Castaneda, sous chef Marlon Barnes and Sarah Lewis talk about their favorite coffee while preparing for the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fest in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
