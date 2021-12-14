Rocky road fudge, laden with marshmallows and chopped nuts, is an easy recipe for novice candy makers. While working together can be fun, it’s no longer necessary. With the aid of a few modern conveniences, a solo cook can handle almost any candy-making venture short of an old-fashioned taffy pull.
Fudge is an easy entry point for novice candy makers because there are many versions that use only the microwave to produce soft, creamy fudge.
Having a candy thermometer is essential when making sea foam divinity. The light airy treat will puddle if the sugar doesn't reach the right temperature. Candy has a reputation for being more challenging than baking, and that reputation is only partially deserved.
A buttery, crunchy almond toffee can be made at home, just be sure to use a candy thermometer and a brand-name butter for best results. Toffee shares the same need for fully-cooked sugar but being patient yields a spectacular result.
Rocky road fudge, laden with marshmallows and chopped nuts, is an easy recipe for novice candy makers. While working together can be fun, it’s no longer necessary. With the aid of a few modern conveniences, a solo cook can handle almost any candy-making venture short of an old-fashioned taffy pull.
Having a candy thermometer is essential when making sea foam divinity. The light airy treat will puddle if the sugar doesn’t reach the right temperature. Candy has a reputation for being more challenging than baking, and that reputation is only partially deserved.
A buttery, crunchy almond toffee can be made at home, just be sure to use a candy thermometer and a brand-name butter for best results. Toffee shares the same need for fully-cooked sugar but being patient yields a spectacular result.
