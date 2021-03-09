Slivered asparagus sautéd with shallots is best made with thicker spears of asparagus. While the lemon adds a bright note, it’s best saved until serving time because the acid in lemon juice can cause asparagus to darken and lose its spring-green color.
Slivered asparagus sautéd with shallots is best made with thicker spears of asparagus. While the lemon adds a bright note, it’s best saved until serving time because the acid in lemon juice can cause asparagus to darken and lose its spring-green color.
Put a few cooks together in the kitchen, and the debates begin: Is the “right” way to make chili with or without beans? Should watermelon be salted? Is a hot dog on a bun a sandwich? (Definitive answers: with, yes and no.)
Asparagus has been the subject of many arguments among cooks, with some claiming that thick, finger-diameter stalks are the best, while others contend that only the wispiest, thinnest stems are worth eating. This debate can be settled to everyone’s satisfaction because each size of asparagus lends itself to particular ways of cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.