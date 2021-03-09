Put a few cooks together in the kitchen, and the debates begin: Is the “right” way to make chili with or without beans? Should watermelon be salted? Is a hot dog on a bun a sandwich? (Definitive answers: with, yes and no.)

Asparagus has been the subject of many arguments among cooks, with some claiming that thick, finger-diameter stalks are the best, while others contend that only the wispiest, thinnest stems are worth eating. This debate can be settled to everyone’s satisfaction because each size of asparagus lends itself to particular ways of cooking.

