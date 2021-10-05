Pepper Teigen has shared many recipes from her native Thailand on television and social media. She’s making Thai food accessible to Americans with her cookbook “The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom.”
Thai food is making a resurgence locally — with a new Thai restaurant and a Thai-centric Asian market arriving on the scene. It also helps that Thai food has gained a high-profile ambassador, Pepper Teigen, who has shared many recipes from her native Thailand on television and social media, often alongside her daughter, Chrissy Teigen.
Pepper Teigen now has a cookbook, too, that’s intended to make Thai food accessible to Americans. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom,” re-creates many of the dishes from her childhood in Thailand with many of them adapted to American ingredients and tastes.
