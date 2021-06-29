Honey-Sriracha meatballs is a versatile, sweet and spicy dish that can be served as an appetizer, made into a sandwich or served alongside classic summer sides. The sweet-spicy sauce complements the hint of jalapeño in the meatballs and using turkey creates a mild base that doesn’t overwhelm the sauce’s flavors.
After a somewhat subdued Independence Day in 2020, the July Fourth holiday is roaring back with fireworks, patriotic parades and backyard barbecues that will pack two years’ worth of fun into 2021’s three-day Fourth of July weekend.
Local fireworks lovers can catch more than one Independence Day show. The League City Fireworks Extravaganza is scheduled for July 3, getting the jump on the county’s other municipal fireworks displays in Kemah and Galveston, both over water, on the night of July 4.
