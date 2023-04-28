Sometimes the most original unmade genre films have been lying around waiting since the 1970s for their big screen adaptation. Judy Blume’s acclaimed book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” was not only on Time Magazine's best novels published after 1923, but listed on Scholastic Parent & Child Magazine's list of 100 Greatest Books for Kids. The real feat for the book is constantly landing on the banned book list — a clear indication it has something important to say. Now adapted into a film, director Kelly Fremon Craig proves she has learned a lot since her less insightful “Edge of Seventeen” and fares much better with pre-adolescence. On the surface it’s your usual coming of age story from the viewpoint of a 12-year-old, yet its strikingly profound and open with religion, puberty and topics usually too taboo for these films.

Barbara Simon (Rachel McAdams) was raised Christian, her husband Herb (Benny Safdie) is Jewish, and while neither practice, they have decided to let their daughter Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) decide for herself what she wants to be when she is ready. The Simons have recently relocated from New York to New Jersey, much to Grandma Simon’s (Kathy Bates) displeasure. New school, new friends, Margaret is mature for her age and making the best of a stressful age. Her first discussion with God is asking to prevent the move. The second growing her chest, and while she isn’t always answered, she keeps asking. With religion on her mind, she asks why she’s never met her grandparents from her mother's side. The answer she gets is a shattering of innocence.

