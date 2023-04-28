Sometimes the most original unmade genre films have been lying around waiting since the 1970s for their big screen adaptation. Judy Blume’s acclaimed book “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” was not only on Time Magazine's best novels published after 1923, but listed on Scholastic Parent & Child Magazine's list of 100 Greatest Books for Kids. The real feat for the book is constantly landing on the banned book list — a clear indication it has something important to say. Now adapted into a film, director Kelly Fremon Craig proves she has learned a lot since her less insightful “Edge of Seventeen” and fares much better with pre-adolescence. On the surface it’s your usual coming of age story from the viewpoint of a 12-year-old, yet its strikingly profound and open with religion, puberty and topics usually too taboo for these films.
Barbara Simon (Rachel McAdams) was raised Christian, her husband Herb (Benny Safdie) is Jewish, and while neither practice, they have decided to let their daughter Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) decide for herself what she wants to be when she is ready. The Simons have recently relocated from New York to New Jersey, much to Grandma Simon’s (Kathy Bates) displeasure. New school, new friends, Margaret is mature for her age and making the best of a stressful age. Her first discussion with God is asking to prevent the move. The second growing her chest, and while she isn’t always answered, she keeps asking. With religion on her mind, she asks why she’s never met her grandparents from her mother's side. The answer she gets is a shattering of innocence.
Blume’s words and Craig’s direction work cohesively to keep the film enjoyable while simultaneously hitting the dramatic points. While the film itself is respectful to religion and takes an overall neutral viewpoint, it does highlight how it can disrupt families. Whether Christian, Jewish or otherwise, respect can be given for how it navigates such a personal theme of the story. While the film’s brashness about womanhood and menstruation will make some uncomfortable (on display during my screening), it’s also part of what makes this film so special. Abby Ryder Fortson is quite a discovery as Margaret, portraying such complex emotions in a demanding role for a young performer.
While Bates is a constant scene stealer, it’s actually Rachel McAdams who leaves the viewer most touched. While we may never know how she landed that out-of-the-blue Oscar nomination for “Spotlight”, she gives the performance of her career right here. Despite wearing a bad wig, McAdams, in a supporting role, makes every moment, look and word count. By the end of the film we understand everything about this mom thanks to McAdams. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is set in the 70s, but everything is still relevant. Every parent with a child the age of Margaret is lucky to have a film like this to watch together and hug it out afterward.
Final Thought: A brilliant and complex coming of age film that’s both familiar yet breaks a lot of new ground in the sub-genre.
