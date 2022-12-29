During this final week of 2022, we pause to remember the year that is rapidly slipping away. Looking back is important. Remembering helps us put in perspective the things that are to come.

In many ways, 2022 has been difficult. We are slowly recovering from the latest economic collapse. The pandemic bailouts in 2020 resulted in an unprecedented market that bulled its way into 2021. But, in 2022, we “paid the piper.” The massive infusions of cash during Covid unleashed inflationary forces that spun out of control. We face 2023 not knowing whether the economy will slide into recession or experience a rebound. Millions are still struggling. Low-income families pinch pennies to buy gas and groceries. Retirees have watched their annuity investments plunge. And yet there have been celebrations: graduations, weddings, and the birth of babies!

