It’s that time of year when many will ponder whether and what to resolve for the new year. Resolutions, vows and oaths have been a part of religions since the very earliest days, though the idea of tying them to the first day of a new year may be a more modern invention.
In scripture
In the Book of Genesis, the patriarch Jacob, who was famous for his deals, offered one to the Almighty.
“Then Jacob made a vow, saying, “If God will be with me and will keep me in this way that I go, and will give me bread to eat and clothing to wear, so that I come again to my father’s house in peace, then the LORD shall be my God, and this stone, which I have set up for a pillar, shall be God’s house. And of all that you give me I will give a full tenth to you.”
Serious vows are recorded through the early days of the church, as in this note about the Apostle Paul in the Book of Acts.
“After this, Paul stayed many days longer and then took leave of the brothers and set sail for Syria, and with him Priscilla and Aquila. At Cenchreae he had cut his hair; for he was under a vow.”
In ritual
Jewish law made such vows and oaths a very serious business, and even today many of the faithful will avoid making commitments of this formal order. The special Kol Nidre prayer is intended, in part, to nullify a previous year’s vows.
My Jewish Learning puts it this way, “As with all infractions for which forgiveness is sought on Yom Kippur, Kol Nidre absolves individuals only of vows made to God — not to those made to one another.”
Traditionally, the most successful vows were those of the wedding variety, though those have come under challenge in our generation.
In the public square
And politicians, the military and courts all administer binding oaths, some of which you’ve surely taken yourself. Even signing your annual income tax return falls into this category.
But almost everyone puts resolutions in a different class, considering them more like aspiration goals for oneself and not something subject to the law of perjury.
Today
So, what do faithful folks tend to resolve?
The most common, recent list includes exercising more, losing weight, getting organized, learning a new skill, quitting a bad habit, spending more time with family and friends, and reading more (including time spent in sacred scriptures).
Resolutions then, are generally negative (“I’ll cut back on social media”) or positive (I’m going to volunteer for my congregation’s food bank.”)
That leaves the hard part: How to keep them.
We’ll welcome the thoughts of local clergy to fill in that gap for all our Our Faith readers. Though we will mention that dozens of faith-based ministries would welcome your help.
Focus: You might resolve to send in your congregations most important, surprising or meaningful event for this space in 2023. It might be a blood drive, a special musical group or speaker or a free class of public interest. With 300 houses of worship, it does mean that you’ll want to plan well ahead.
Happy New Year from Our Faith.
Next week in Our Faith: Celebrating a new pastor here.
